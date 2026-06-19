AFU struck bridges in occupied Crimea, damage to the Moscow Oil Refinery has been confirmed, - General Staff

On June 18 and during the night of June 19, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Crimea and other facilities

In particular, railway bridges in the Rozdolne and Vladyslavivka areas of the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea were struck. These facilities were used to facilitate military transport and supply operations for the Russian occupation army.

Strikes were also carried out against an area where Russian weapons and military equipment were concentrated near Severodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast and a fuel and lubricants depot in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast.

Read more: Crimea "will become island" in near future; occupiers are in for hell, - Fedorov. VIDEO

In addition, the occupiers’ UAV command posts were struck in the areas of Pokrovsk, Voskresenka, and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast; Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Moscow Oil Refinery

The General Staff also confirmed that on June 18, an integrated oil refining facility, three RVS-10,000 tanks, and one RVS-30,000 tank at the Moscow Oil Refinery were struck.

The facility has suspended oil refining for an indefinite period.

Watch more: Dozens of drones were flying towards Moscow, Russians claimed to have shot down 25 drones, - Russian media. VIDEO

The attack on Moscow on 18 June

On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.

According to the General Staff, the Moscow oil refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.

Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the drone attack on Russia set a record for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with 992 UAVs, 4 ‘Flamingo’ drones and 10 guided aerial bombs reportedly shot down.

Read more: Russian air defence missile blew off hatch of tank at Moscow Oil Refinery with "precision" strike. VIDEO