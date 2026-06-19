Russian air defence missile blew off hatch of tank at Moscow Oil Refinery with "precision" strike. VIDEO
Footage has emerged on social media showing a Russian air defence missile striking an oil storage tank in Moscow during attempts to repel a Ukrainian attack on 18 June.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
The video shows a Ukrainian drone flying across a sky shrouded in grey smoke from previous strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A Russian air defence missile ‘precisely shot down’ the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone in front of the oil refinery and struck the storage tank with a ‘high-precision strike’. Bright flames and a blown-off hatch can then be seen.
The attack on Moscow on 18 June
- On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.
- According to the General Staff, the Moscow oil refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.
- Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.
- According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the drone attack on Russia set a record for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with 992 UAVs, 4 ‘Flamingo’ drones and 10 guided aerial bombs reportedly shot down.
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