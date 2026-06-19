Russian air defence missile blew off hatch of tank at Moscow Oil Refinery with "precision" strike. VIDEO

Footage has emerged on social media showing a Russian air defence missile striking an oil storage tank in Moscow during attempts to repel a Ukrainian attack on 18 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The video shows a Ukrainian drone flying across a sky shrouded in grey smoke from previous strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A Russian air defence missile ‘precisely shot down’ the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone in front of the oil refinery and struck the storage tank with a ‘high-precision strike’. Bright flames and a blown-off hatch can then be seen.

See more: Fedorov showed Pistorius footage of Moscow ablaze following Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone attack. PHOTO

The attack on Moscow on 18 June

On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.

According to the General Staff, the Moscow oil refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.

Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the drone attack on Russia set a record for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with 992 UAVs, 4 ‘Flamingo’ drones and 10 guided aerial bombs reportedly shot down.

Watch more: Russian General Kartapolov on Ukraine’s attack on Moscow: "Fact that drone can fly so far in is actually good thing". VIDEO