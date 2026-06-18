Fedorov showed Pistorius footage of Moscow ablaze following Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone attack. PHOTO

During a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the ‘Ramstein’ format, Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov showed his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, photographs of Moscow following Ukrainian strikes on the morning of 18 June.

The defence minister posted about this on the social media platform Threads, according to Censor.NET.

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Germany saw Moscow in flames

"Showing German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius a morning in Moscow," Ukrainian Defence Minister Fedorov captioned the post.

Read more: Everything we know about attack on Moscow: "SMO is not going according to plan"





It should be noted that today’s drone attack on Russia, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence, set a record for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with 992 UAVs, 4 "Flamingo" drones and 10 guided aerial bombs reportedly shot down.

The attack on Moscow on 18 June

On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.

According to the General Staff, the Moscow oil refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire were recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.

Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.

Read more: "Oil rain" fell in Balashikha, near Moscow, following drone attack on oil refinery. VIDEO+PHOTOS