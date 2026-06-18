"Oil rain" fell in Balashikha, near Moscow, following drone attack on oil refinery. VIDEO+PHOTOS
In Balashikha, near Moscow, residents reported an ‘oil rain’ following a drone attack on an oil refinery.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
Russians are posting videos and photos on social media showing cars and houses covered in dark stains after the rain.
The attack on Moscow on 18 June
- On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under attack, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.
- According to the General Staff, the Moscow oil refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.
- Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.
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