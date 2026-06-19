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Dozens of drones were flying towards Moscow, Russians claimed to have shot down 25 drones, - Russian media. VIDEO

Another drone attack was carried out on Moscow on 19 June.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, as reported by Russian media outlets, including TASS.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initially, the Russian official reported the alleged destruction of six drones flying towards the Russian capital.

He later clarified that the number of drones allegedly shot down by Russian air defences as they approached Moscow had risen to 25.

According to Sobyanin, emergency services are working at the crash sites.

The Russian authorities have not yet released any information regarding casualties or damage.

Watch more: "Hero of smo" called on Russians to protest outside Kremlin: "Civically, peacefully, and ask question: ’What f#ck is going on?’". VIDEO

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