"Hero of smo" called on Russians to protest outside Kremlin: "Civically, peacefully, and ask question: ’What f#ck is going on?’". VIDEO

A video message has appeared online from an outraged Russian soldier, a so-called ‘special operations hero’, who, against the backdrop of missiles and drones striking Moscow, called on his fellow citizens to stage mass protests in the centre of the Russian capital.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier reacted emotionally to the Russian Ministry of Defence’s failure to protect the skies over Moscow and the Moscow region, stating that the aggressor nation was on the brink of a major catastrophe.

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A Russian military official stated that if the situation does not change within a few days, the only option for Russians is to gather en masse outside the Ministry of Defence building or at the walls of the Kremlin to ‘ask questions’ of the state leadership – albeit in the ‘peaceful and civilised’ manner traditional to Russia.

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"Friends, good morning to you all once again. It’s certainly not a f#cking good morning. I’m left with just one assumption, one option. To watch what’s happening for a day, two, three. How we’ll proceed from here. And if, once again, there’s this f#cking nonsense, without any f#cking lubrication. Option one. Gather in small groups and head into the centre of Moscow. Civilised, peaceful, without any preconceptions. Meet up somewhere in the centre, near the Ministry of Defence, near the Kremlin. And ask questions. What the f#ck is going on? That’s the only option left, in my view, of what to do. Because if we just stand by silently watching what’s happening and do nothing, we simply won’t have a country left, we won’t have a home left, we won’t have a homeland left, for f#ck’s sake!" says the Russian.

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Warning! Strong language!

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