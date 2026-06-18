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Ukrainian cruise missile flies past "Kotelniki" metro station in Moscow. VIDEO
The war has now fully shifted onto the territory of the aggressor state, and the scale of damage to strategic targets in the Russian Federation has reached a new technological level. On Thursday, 18 June 2026, residents of the Russian capital captured footage of a cruise missile flying directly over residential neighbourhoods on the outskirts of the city.
According to Censor.NET, eyewitnesses filmed the missile flying at low altitude near the ‘Kotelniki’ metro station in south-east Moscow.
In the published footage, the characteristic loud sound of the jet engine is clearly audible and the silhouette of the missile is visible.
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