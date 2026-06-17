US will consider issue of license for production of American missiles in Ukraine, - Trump
The United States will consider granting Ukraine a license to manufacture American interceptor missiles.
US President Donald Trump stated this during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit in Evian, France, according to Censor.NET.
About licences for Ukraine
Trump confirmed that Ukraine would like to manufacture air defence missiles under license from the US and stated that he would personally look into the matter.
"They would like to have that option, but we will look into the matter. They have asked about it", said the US leader.
Aid to Ukraine from the G7 countries
- The issue of granting Ukraine licenses to manufacture anti-ballistic systems and missiles was one of the topics discussed at the G7 summit in France.
- The G7 countries have agreed to step up supplies of air defence systems and missiles for intercepting aerial targets to Ukraine. Furthermore, in a joint statement, the G7 leaders expressed their willingness to explore the possibility of granting licences for the production of such weapons on Ukrainian territory.
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