US will consider issue of license for production of American missiles in Ukraine, - Trump

The United States will consider granting Ukraine a license to manufacture American interceptor missiles.

US President Donald Trump stated this during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit in Evian, France, according to Censor.NET.

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About licences for Ukraine

Trump confirmed that Ukraine would like to manufacture air defence missiles under license from the US and stated that he would personally look into the matter.

"They would like to have that option, but we will look into the matter. They have asked about it", said the US leader.

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Aid to Ukraine from the G7 countries