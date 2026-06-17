ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16681 visitors online
News US strikes on Iran
1 632 31

’US may resume strikes against Iran if I don’t like deal,’ - Trump

Trump has suggested resuming strikes against Iran: details

US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States may resume strikes against Iran if the agreement with Tehran does not satisfy him.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The US leader explained that the memorandum of understanding agreed between Tehran and Washington is not a final agreement.

"This is a memorandum of understanding. And if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their heads. If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave properly, we’ll immediately go back to dropping bombs right on their heads, all right?" said Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

On the evening of 15 June, Trump announced the conclusion of a peace agreement with Iran. However, the details of the finalised memorandum have not yet been made public. Neither members of Congress nor close allies have seen the full text.

Read more: US and Iran have concluded a peace agreement

Author: 

Iran (811) USA (7152) Donald Trump (2996)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 