’US may resume strikes against Iran if I don’t like deal,’ - Trump

US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States may resume strikes against Iran if the agreement with Tehran does not satisfy him.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament.

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Details

The US leader explained that the memorandum of understanding agreed between Tehran and Washington is not a final agreement.

"This is a memorandum of understanding. And if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their heads. If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave properly, we’ll immediately go back to dropping bombs right on their heads, all right?" said Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

On the evening of 15 June, Trump announced the conclusion of a peace agreement with Iran. However, the details of the finalised memorandum have not yet been made public. Neither members of Congress nor close allies have seen the full text.

Read more: US and Iran have concluded a peace agreement