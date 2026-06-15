US and Iran have concluded a peace agreement

The US and Iran have reached a peace agreement, with both sides announcing an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a post by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on social media platform X.

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Signing is on the horizon

According to Sharif, the official signing of the agreement is scheduled for 19 June in Switzerland.

US President Donald Trump also announced that an agreement had been reached between Washington and Tehran.

He stated that the new deal is the "complete opposite" of the nuclear deal from the Barack Obama administration and will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

This was Trump’s response to criticism from Senator Jack Reed, who, according to the US president, described the new deal as "worse than the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action".

The US president also stressed that Iran will never have nuclear weapons, and that the Strait of Hormuz will soon be open for business.

Read more: US and Iran to sign deal remotely today, Axios