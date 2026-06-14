US and Iran to sign deal remotely today, Axios

On Sunday, June 14, the United States and Iran are scheduled to hold online talks with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar. It is expected that following the meeting, the parties will remotely sign a memorandum of understanding in electronic format.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Axios.

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Details

U.S. officials and sources in the intermediary countries have confirmed that the agreement will be signed remotely. This decision is primarily driven by logistical considerations.

According to sources, the key factor was that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who is leading the American delegation in the talks, would not have been able to return to the United States before President Donald Trump’s departure for the G7 summit. Trump is expected to depart for the G7 leaders’ meeting on Monday morning.President Donald Trump departed

Read more: US and Iran could sign peace agreement within 24 hours, - Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif

What happened before?

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that the U.S. and Iran would sign a peace agreement on June 14. According to him, immediately after the signing, the Strait of Hormuz will be open to all.

"Tomorrow, the United States and Iran will sign a peace agreement. Immediately after the signing, the Strait of Hormuz will be open to all," he said.

However, Iran denied signing an agreement with the United States on Sunday.

Read more: Iran has taken too long to negotiate deal, now they will have to pay price, - Trump