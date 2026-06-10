Iran has dragged its feet for far too long over deal negotiations; now they will have to pay price, - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that Iran has spent too long negotiating a peace deal and should therefore pay the price.

He announced this on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The Iranian armed forces are in a state of complete and utter disarray. A significant portion of them, notably the navy and the air force, effectively no longer exist — they have suffered a total defeat."

Iran talks a lot but does nothing. The Middle East’s bully – DEAD!!!

"They dragged their feet for too long over negotiations for a deal that would have been brilliant for them; now they’ll have to pay the price!!!" he remarked.

Read more: Trump ready to meet with Khamenei if agreement reached to end war

Read more: Trump ready to meet with Khamenei if agreement reached to end war

What happened beforehand?

Earlier, US media reported that a US Army Apache attack helicopter had crashed near the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Army deployed Apache helicopters to counter threats in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had closed following the outbreak of war with the US and Israel. These helicopters patrolled the strait to deter attacks by small boats and shoot down drones.

The loss of this helicopter was the first for the US during the war with Iran. Overall, since the start of hostilities in late February, the US Air Force has suffered a number of losses.