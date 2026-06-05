Trump ready to meet with Khamenei if agreement reached to end war

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he is ready to meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei if an agreement to end the war is reached.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

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"I don't want to meet with him. But if I were to meet with him after all, it would be an honor for me to do so. I'd like to see if we can reach an agreement, but if we do reach an agreement, it's quite possible that I'll meet with him. I wouldn't mind," said the U.S. leader.

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Trump also responded to the question of whether such a meeting could take place in the United States:

"I haven't heard much about it. I didn't suggest it, but some people did."

The U.S. president also said that he would treat the Supreme Leader with respect at any meeting.

"I'd say I'm not exactly his favorite person, but on the other hand, he's probably a professional. In some circles, he actually has a very good reputation," he concluded.

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