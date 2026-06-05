U.S. President Donald Trump stated that without military support from Washington and the weapons he personally provided at the start of the war, Ukraine would have ceased to exist within "1–2 days."

Trump made this statement during a briefing at the White House, according to Censor.NET.

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On Aid to Ukraine

The White House chief once again chose to reflect on his previous term, emphasizing that it was during his presidency that Ukraine began receiving significant defense aid. At the same time, Trump emotionally described the first weeks of the major war, though he was unable to recall the name of the American anti-tank missile systems (ATMS) during his speech.

"Without the weapons I provided them, Ukraine wouldn't have lasted even a day or two. Remember those anti-tank missiles? When the Russian tanks got stuck in the mud? And they flanked them and ‘Boom! Boom! Boom!’ And they were provided by your humble servant. I said, ‘Obama gave them bedsheets, and Trump gave them… anti-tank… the deadliest weapons,’" Trump said, without ever mentioning the word "Javelin."

Read more: It would be wonderful if Zelenskyy and Putin met. They must do so, - Trump

America as Ukraine’s sole guarantee of survival

Trump added that Ukraine’s current resistance to Russia and its very ability to fight for its independence are allegedly due exclusively to the United States.

"Without our military (instructors, — ed.) and our weapons, Ukraine would not exist today to fight," the current U.S. president concluded.

Read more: US House of Representatives defies Trump, backs new military aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia