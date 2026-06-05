It would be wonderful if Zelenskyy and Putin met. They must do so, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s initiative to hold direct bilateral talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The American leader stated that both sides would be forced to make the compromises he had previously proposed to them personally.

Trump made this statement during a briefing at the White House, responding to journalists’ questions regarding the Ukrainian president’s open letter to Putin, reports Censor.NET.

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Trump’s reaction

During his press briefing, one of the reporters asked Trump whether Zelenskyy was right to suggest in his letter that Putin meet one-on-one, arguing that the US administration is currently too focused on the war against Iran.

The White House chief did not deny that the administration was preoccupied with the Iranian issue, but stressed that it was the United States that had laid the foundations for a possible dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.

"I think it would be wonderful if they met. They must do this. End this. It will happen. They will both make concessions, I have proposed these concessions to them. We have had a lot to do with this; we have done a lot to facilitate this meeting," Trump stated.

Read more: Kremlin on Zelenskyy’s letter to Putin: "If he wants meeting, let him come to Moscow"

A call for peace and an assessment of losses

The US President expressed hope that the two leaders would manage to halt the fighting, describing Ukraine and Russia as "two incredibly beautiful countries", and Zelenskyy and Putin as "two very good people".

"Last month, 25,000 people were killed, most of them soldiers. And so it is every month," the US president concluded, calling on the parties to cease hostilities immediately.

Read more: Ukraine ready to cease fire during talks. US could monitor ceasefire regime, Zelenskyy says

What led up to this?