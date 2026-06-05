It would be wonderful if Zelenskyy and Putin met. They must do so, - Trump
US President Donald Trump has backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s initiative to hold direct bilateral talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The American leader stated that both sides would be forced to make the compromises he had previously proposed to them personally.
Trump made this statement during a briefing at the White House, responding to journalists’ questions regarding the Ukrainian president’s open letter to Putin, reports Censor.NET.
Trump’s reaction
During his press briefing, one of the reporters asked Trump whether Zelenskyy was right to suggest in his letter that Putin meet one-on-one, arguing that the US administration is currently too focused on the war against Iran.
The White House chief did not deny that the administration was preoccupied with the Iranian issue, but stressed that it was the United States that had laid the foundations for a possible dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.
"I think it would be wonderful if they met. They must do this. End this. It will happen. They will both make concessions, I have proposed these concessions to them. We have had a lot to do with this; we have done a lot to facilitate this meeting," Trump stated.
A call for peace and an assessment of losses
The US President expressed hope that the two leaders would manage to halt the fighting, describing Ukraine and Russia as "two incredibly beautiful countries", and Zelenskyy and Putin as "two very good people".
"Last month, 25,000 people were killed, most of them soldiers. And so it is every month," the US president concluded, calling on the parties to cease hostilities immediately.
What led up to this?
- On 4 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published an open letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in which he proposed a meeting.
- In the letter, Zelenskyy proposed that Putin end the war "in a format between us and you" and set a specific date for the meeting. Among the countries that could host such a meeting, the head of state named Switzerland, Turkey and countries in the Arab world.
- While negotiations are ongoing, Ukraine is ready to implement a full ceasefire, with the US providing monitoring.
- The President of Ukraine believes that an exchange of prisoners of war on an "all for all" basis could serve as a good prelude to ending the war. Zelenskyy also emphasised steps to return civilians and children who were taken away during the war.
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