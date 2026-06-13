US and Iran could sign peace agreement within 24 hours, - Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif

According to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the agreement between the United States and Iran is expected to be finalised within the next 24 hours.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing ZN.ua.

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Sharif's statement

According to Sharif, Pakistan is preparing to sign a peace agreement in an "electronic format". Technical-level talks are due to take place next week.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that an agreement to end the war is imminent. The US’s main objectives are to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and to curb Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran's position

Meanwhile, Tehran insists on retaining some control over this vital waterway and gaining immediate access to its frozen assets, stressing that negotiations on uranium enrichment must take place after the signing of an interim agreement.

A senior official in the Trump administration stated on Friday, 12 June, that the likelihood of a peace agreement being signed in the near future stands at 80–85 per cent. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed these expectations in a speech broadcast on Iranian television on Friday, adding that the signing could take place in the coming days.

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The US position

The US expects the agreement to ensure that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons, whilst allowing the country to maintain its civil nuclear energy programme. The agreement will also ensure the removal of enriched uranium from Iran and the lifting of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a US official has stated. If all conditions are met, the US will ease sanctions against Iran and allow the country to reintegrate into the global economy.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Tehran is still assessing the draft agreement. According to a European official, the terms of the agreement must be approved by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

What happened beforehand?