U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on behalf of the U.S. government, congratulated Russian citizens on "Russia Day," specifically emphasizing Washington's commitment to achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Department's press office.

Read more on our Telegram channel

U.S. greeting

In his official statement, Rubio addressed the people of the Russian Federation directly, without mentioning the current Kremlin leadership, and outlined his vision for the future once the war ends.

He emphasized that Washington’s priority remains ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, which would also benefit the Russian people themselves:

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day.The United States remains committed to advancing a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war. We remain hopeful that a durable peace will pave the way toward a more prosperous future for the Russian people and a more constructive relationship between our two countries," the U.S. Secretary of State concluded.

Read more: Unpleasant fact - Zelenskyy on Rubio’s congratulations on "Russia Day"

What preceded it?

As a reminder, last year Rubio also sent his greetings to the Russian people.

In May, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the suspension of peace talks

regarding Ukraine, but expressed Washington’s willingness to continue mediating if the talks prove constructive.

Read more: Russia is "particularly" unwilling to make concessions regarding end of war in Ukraine, - Rubio