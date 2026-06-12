Rubio congratulated Russians on "Russia Day": Peace in Ukraine will pave way for constructive relations
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on behalf of the U.S. government, congratulated Russian citizens on "Russia Day," specifically emphasizing Washington's commitment to achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Department's press office.
U.S. greeting
In his official statement, Rubio addressed the people of the Russian Federation directly, without mentioning the current Kremlin leadership, and outlined his vision for the future once the war ends.
He emphasized that Washington’s priority remains ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, which would also benefit the Russian people themselves:
"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day.The United States remains committed to advancing a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war. We remain hopeful that a durable peace will pave the way toward a more prosperous future for the Russian people and a more constructive relationship between our two countries," the U.S. Secretary of State concluded.
What preceded it?
- As a reminder, last year Rubio also sent his greetings to the Russian people.
- In May, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the suspension of peace talks
- regarding Ukraine, but expressed Washington’s willingness to continue mediating if the talks prove constructive.
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