Unpleasant fact - Zelenskyy on Rubio’s congratulations on "Russia Day"

Ukraine does not perceive congratulations from its partners to Russians on the occasion of public holidays in the aggressor country in a positive light.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, this day is a symbol of Russia's independence, which at the same time is waging a war to deprive Ukraine of its independence.

"In any case, the United States' congratulations to Russia on Russia Day are an unpleasant fact for me. I will not hide it. This is Russia's independence day. They want to take away our independence. This war is specifically for Ukraine's independence. Russia's war against Ukraine," the president said.

He also emphasized that in the context of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine, congratulations on state holidays by Ukraine's partners are not perceived positively.

Zelenskyy called for understanding the symbolism of such actions in the context of the current confrontation.

Earlier, Rubio congratulated Russians on Russia Day.

