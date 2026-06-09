Car bombing in Moscow region: head of Russian Defense Ministry’s GRAU Davidov likely eliminated

The Russian man killed in Balashikha near Moscow may have been Russian Armed Forces Colonel Damir Davidov, who headed the supply department for missiles and ammunition at the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) of the Russian Defense Ministry.

This was reported by Serhii Sternenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, as well as by the Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, which is linked to Russian security agencies, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the car bombing

Earlier, Telegram channels reported that the man killed was a lieutenant general. According to the Russian outlet, the blown-up SUV belonged directly to Davidov, who bought the used vehicle in 2024.

The explosion occurred in the Aviatoriv microdistrict, a residential area of the Russian Defense Ministry where Russian military personnel and their families live. Last year, a car carrying Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, was blown up on a neighboring street.

Read more: Car carrying Russian general blown up in Moscow region – Sternenko

What is known about Davidov?

It is noted that more than 15 years ago, Davidov headed the Central Testing Technical Bureau at the 51st arsenal of the GRAU of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Vladimir region and later became head of the entire Main Missile and Artillery Directorate.

It is also indicated that after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he repeatedly traveled to the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Davidov held the rank of colonel and was responsible for supplies of missile weapons and artillery ammunition.

If the information about his death is confirmed, this will be the fourth case of an officer of this level being eliminated deep inside Russia since the beginning of 2022.

Read more: Sybiha denied accusations of attempt on Alekseyev

As a reminder, we earlier reported that a car exploded in Balashikha near Moscow on the morning of June 9, 2026. One person was killed in the incident.