Ukraine is not involved in the assassination attempt on Vladimir Alekseyev, first deputy chief of the Russian Federal Military Intelligence Service (GRU).

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in a comment to Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"Kyiv has nothing to do with this attack," Sybiha assured.

What preceded it?

In Moscow, an unknown person attempted to assassinate Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev of the occupying army. He was hospitalized.

Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's press secretary commented on the assassination attempt on Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Ukraine was allegedly involved in the assassination attempt on Vladimir Alekseyev, deputy head of Russian military intelligence (GRU).

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