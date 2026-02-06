Bodies of four occupiers from eliminated enemy assault group lie in grove near Huliaipole. VIDEO

Attempts by Russian invaders to advance in the Zaporizhzhia direction are ending in the mass elimination of their assault units. As reported by Censor.NET, objective-control footage of the results of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment’s work has appeared online.

The video, shot from a drone, shows the aftermath of a failed enemy advance in one of the groves in the Huliaipole direction.

Consequences for the invaders:

Manpower losses : The footage clearly shows at least four bodies of eliminated occupiers, left to decay among the trees after a fire engagement with Ukrainian defenders.

: The footage clearly shows at least four bodies of eliminated occupiers, left to decay among the trees after a fire engagement with Ukrainian defenders. "Black Swan" at work: The successful demilitarization of Russian assault troops was carried out by fighters of the 1st Assault Battalion "Black Swan" of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, who detected and stopped the enemy’s movement in time.

The successful demilitarization of Russian assault troops was carried out by fighters of the 1st Assault Battalion "Black Swan" of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, who detected and stopped the enemy’s movement in time. Huliaipole direction: The situation in this section of the front remains under control, and any attempts by the occupiers to build up forces in tree lines are promptly prevented by aerial reconnaissance and artillery.

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The elimination of entire assault groups demonstrates the high effectiveness of coordination between Ukrainian reconnaissance and infantry units holding the defense on the southern lines.

"A killed Russian assault group in the Huliaipil direction through the lens of a UAV of the 1st Assault Battalion ‘Black Swan’ of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment. At least four bodies of eliminated occupiers are lying in the grove. And this is what will happen to everyone," the unit said.

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