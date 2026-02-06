Russian man runs as fast as he can across snow-covered field towards Ukrainian drone and his death. VIDEO

Ukrainian kamikaze drones are the last thing Russian invaders see before they die, sometimes at close range. According to Censor.NET, operators of the "Perun" unit of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade recorded the demise of yet another invader.

The video shows the occupier, finding himself in an open snow-covered field, running as fast as he can straight towards the Ukrainian drone.

The final "sprint":

Head-on attack: The Russian apparently did not see the attacking drone, which crashed into the "runner" at high speed.

Perun's skill: The pilots of the 42nd SMB coolly stayed on course, ensuring maximum impact during the head-on collision.

Result: After the explosion, the invader had no chance of survival. The field in the Novopavlivka direction became the site of his last "record".

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A head-on encounter with a Ukrainian drone is a natural end for anyone who comes to our land with weapons.

"In the Novopavlivka direction, operators of the 42nd SMB's Perun encountered a Russian runner. He was running towards the drone, and there was a head-on collision. The drone crashed into him, and he died," Ukrainian soldiers commented on the footage.

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