Occupier’s "Olympic jump": blast wave sent invader flying after well-aimed drop. VIDEO

Ukraine's unmanned systems continue to help Russian invaders master new sports, including extreme flying. According to Censor.NET, impressive footage of the work of pilots from the 412th Separate Brigade "Nemesis" has been published online.

The video captures the moment when ammunition is dropped from a drone directly at the occupier's feet. The powerful detonation caused a shock wave so strong that it threw the invader high into the air.

Details of the "record":

The skill of "Nemesis": Pilots of the 412th Brigade have once again proven that it is impossible to hide from their drops. The accuracy of the strike ensured maximum energy output of the explosion.

The aerodynamics of the occupier: The recording clearly shows how the invader's body flies several metres into the air, covering a significant distance from the epicentre.

Final result: Such hits leave the enemy no chance of survival, turning combat operations into a spectacular demonstration of the destruction of the occupying forces.

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Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,243,840 people (+770 per day), 11,642 tanks, 36,975 artillery systems, 23,996 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

"A pilot of the 412th separate brigade Nemesis of the Unmanned Systems Forces prompts the Russian occupier to set a new record for distance and height of jump. Unfortunately for the invader, this flight was his last," comment the defenders of Ukraine.

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