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Over course of week, fighters from 11th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine carried out 422 strikes against enemy
Over the past week, unmanned aerial vehicle units of the 11th Brigade named after Mykhailo Hrushevskyi of the National Guard of Ukraine carried out 422 strikes against the enemy and its combat positions.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the combat operations of Ukrainian defenders in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.
Among the occupiers' losses for the week:
- 68 observation posts;
- 16 antennas;
- 25 armoured vehicles;
- 6 guns;
- 11 satellite radio communication systems;
- 7 unmanned ground vehicles;
- 45 different types of UAVs;
- 3 boats;
- 3 generators;
- 7 warehouses with ammunition, property and fuel and lubricants.
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