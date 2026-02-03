"Four hits, f#ck": ruscist complains and films dead comrades after Defense Forces strikes

Footage has been published online showing a Russian soldier pointing to a group of occupiers killed as a result of strikes by the Defence Forces.

As reported by Censor.NET, the video shows scattered supplies and the bodies of dead Russian troops who had been moving along a road in open terrain.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"One, two, three, four hits, f#ck," the invader complains while recording the aftermath of the strikes by Ukrainian defenders.

Watch more: Drone operators of 33rd SAR hit 8 occupiers and "sleeper" drones in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Warning! Profanity!

Watch more: Destroyed Russian UAV operators’ hideout in northern Kharkiv region for second time: combat work by pilots of 58th SMIB. VIDEO