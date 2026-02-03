Russian drone operators’ shelter destroyed for second time in northern Kharkiv region: combat work by pilots of 58th SMIB

Operators of the 3rd Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (SMIB) again smashed a position used by enemy UAV operators in the north of the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, about a month ago, the troops had already struck this Russian hideout, hitting the enemy’s stock of strike-drone munitions and significantly damaging the shelter.

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After some time, the occupiers hoped that the Defense Forces would no longer consider the site relevant and return to it.

During one of their drone patrols, Ukrainian troops recorded the moment an enemy reconnaissance UAV landed near this shelter, as well as an occupier in a camouflage smock nearby.

As a result, pilots from the 58th Brigade immediately struck, destroying the antenna used by Russian drone operators and smashing their hideout for the second time.

Ukrainian defenders shared the footage on social media.

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