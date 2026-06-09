Car explosion in Balashikha, near Moscow: one fatality. VIDEO+PHOTO
A car exploded in Balashikha, near Moscow, on the morning of 9 June 2026. One person was killed in the incident.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.
Initial details
As noted, local public groups were the first to report the incident. Subsequently, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed that one person had died as a result of the explosion. A criminal case has been opened in connection with the incident.
Using photographs from eyewitnesses, ASTRA has established the exact location of the explosion: 10 Koldunova Street, Aviatorov microdistrict, Balashikha, Moscow Region.
"It is currently unknown who was in the blown-up car and what caused the explosion. According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred almost immediately after the vehicle started moving. The driver was pulled out of the car alive, but later died from his injuries," the report states.
It is also reported that at least one other car was damaged.
Consequences
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