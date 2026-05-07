Parked car explodes in Dnipro: two men injured. PHOTO

A car exploded in Dnipro, leaving two men injured.

This was was reported the regional police, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The incident took place on 7 May in the Sobornyi district of the city. According to preliminary information, a parked car exploded.

An investigative team from the police department, bomb disposal experts and forensic officers are working at the scene," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances.

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