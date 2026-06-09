Car carrying Russian general blown up in Moscow region – Sternenko

A car exploded in the Moscow region, killing a Russian lieutenant general.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media and Serhii Sternenko, an adviser on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

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According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred in the city of Balashikha, located about 20 kilometers from Moscow.

BMW car exploded

According to Russian propaganda media, a BMW X3 exploded while a 62-year-old lieutenant general of the Russian army was behind the wheel.

Witnesses claim the explosion occurred when the driver started the car and began moving.

After the blast, the man was pulled from the mangled vehicle, but he could not be saved and died of his injuries.

Russian official bodies have not yet disclosed the identity of the dead man.

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Russian Investigative Committee says explosives were used

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the explosion was caused by the detonation of an explosive device.

At the same time, Russian Telegram channels claim the explosive may have been activated remotely.

The explosion took place in a residential neighborhood of Balashikha where Russian servicemen and members of their families live.

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Another general was killed nearby earlier

Serhii Sternenko drew attention to the fact that the latest explosion occurred near the site of another high-profile incident.

"It is telling that the car was blown up 350 meters from the place where Lieutenant General Moskalik was eliminated a year ago," he said.

This refers to Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, who was killed in a car bombing in 2025.

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