Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, first deputy chief of the GRU of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, who was shot in Moscow this morning, was the senior representative of the Russian side at the negotiations in Mariupol in May 2022 during the withdrawal of the garrison from the "Azovstal" plant.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov".

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"Alekseyev promised that the Russians would comply with the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war and guaranteed normal conditions of detention for our prisoners. And it was his signature that was on the relevant document signed in Mariupol at that time. At that time, we also showed humanity and handed over to Alekseyev three Russian prisoners of war, who were provided with medical assistance, food and water," the statement said.

However, later on, the word of the officer, a native of Vinnytsia region and a traitor to his homeland, turned out to be worthless. The facts of regular torture of captured "Azov" fighters, lack of medical care and inadequate conditions of detention were repeatedly recorded after the garrison left "Azovstal".

The DIU of the Ministry of Defence reported that he was responsible for preparing data for strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine, as well as for organising the so-called "referendum" in the Kherson region.

"Even if Alekseyev survives this time, he will no longer sleep peacefully. And one day the case will be brought to an end.

No war criminal who killed and tortured Ukrainian military personnel and civilians, destroyed Ukrainian cities, kidnapped Ukrainian children and committed other crimes against the Ukrainian people will ever feel safe. Nowhere on the planet will he find refuge and a 100% guarantee of safety. Never.

Retribution will find everyone," Prokopenko said.

What preceded this?

In Moscow, an unknown assailant attempted to assassinate Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev of the occupying army. He was hospitalised.

Read more: Peskov commented on assassination attempt on Russian General Alekseev in Moscow: Putin was informed