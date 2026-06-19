Propagandist Baranets on Russia’s vulnerability to Ukrainian drones: "Our air defence is full of holes, ladies and gentlemen. We’re letting them through". VIDEO

The mouthpieces of Kremlin propaganda are no longer able to conceal the critical state of the Russian Federation’s air defences, against the backdrop of regular and successful strikes on fuel infrastructure and military targets deep behind enemy lines. Russian military analyst and propagandist Viktor Baranets openly admitted on a television programme that the Russian army is unable to defend its own cities due to ‘gaps’ in its air defence and its technological lag behind Ukraine and the West.

According to Censor.NET, when asked about the reasons for the regular air strikes on coastal and port cities, Baranets called a spade a spade and delivered an extremely pessimistic forecast for the Russians.

"Why do they strike so often? Because the air defence there is full of holes, ladies and gentlemen. We’re letting them through, unfortunately. Because we can’t stop them," said the propagandist.

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