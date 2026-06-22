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Plant producing electronics for Russian Iskander and Kh-101 missiles has been hit in Voronezh, - General Staff

What was struck in Voronezh? The General Staff has provided details

Defence forces have struck a factory in Voronezh that manufactures electronics for Russia’s Iskander and Kh-101 missiles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

High-precision air-launched cruise missiles were used in the strike.

"This facility is a critically important element of the Russian military-industrial complex. It manufactures electronics used in Russian missiles, in particular for the "Iskander" operational and tactical missile system.

Furthermore, as part of a cooperation agreement, the plant manufactures and supplies electronic components for Russian missile systems and air defence systems," the report noted.

It is known that the plant manufactures, in particular:

  • transistor assemblies and matrices for Kh-101 cruise missile units;
  • semiconductor matrices for the ‘Zarya-61M’ on-board digital computing units (BDCU) in the 9M727 cruise missiles of the ‘Iskander-K’ operational and tactical missile system;
  • diodes and transistor assemblies for the television channels of the "Pantsir-S1" combat vehicles.

"The products of this plant are directly used by the enemy to manufacture high-precision guided weapons, with which the Russian occupiers are striking targets on Ukrainian territory and killing civilians," the General Staff concluded.

Read more: Ukraine is exploiting weaknesses in Russian air defences with massive drone attacks, – CNN

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that explosions were heard in Voronezh, Russia. The city is under Russian attack.
  • On 21 and 22 June, the Defence Forces also struck the ‘Dubna’ space communications centre near Moscow and a number of Russian military facilities,

Read more: Putin made historic mistake by starting a war against Ukraine, - Sybiha

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (5279) Russia (13877) Voronezh (10)
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