Plant producing electronics for Russian Iskander and Kh-101 missiles has been hit in Voronezh, - General Staff

Defence forces have struck a factory in Voronezh that manufactures electronics for Russia’s Iskander and Kh-101 missiles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

High-precision air-launched cruise missiles were used in the strike.

"This facility is a critically important element of the Russian military-industrial complex. It manufactures electronics used in Russian missiles, in particular for the "Iskander" operational and tactical missile system.



Furthermore, as part of a cooperation agreement, the plant manufactures and supplies electronic components for Russian missile systems and air defence systems," the report noted.

It is known that the plant manufactures, in particular:

transistor assemblies and matrices for Kh-101 cruise missile units;

semiconductor matrices for the ‘Zarya-61M’ on-board digital computing units (BDCU) in the 9M727 cruise missiles of the ‘Iskander-K’ operational and tactical missile system;

diodes and transistor assemblies for the television channels of the "Pantsir-S1" combat vehicles.

"The products of this plant are directly used by the enemy to manufacture high-precision guided weapons, with which the Russian occupiers are striking targets on Ukrainian territory and killing civilians," the General Staff concluded.

Read more: Ukraine is exploiting weaknesses in Russian air defences with massive drone attacks, – CNN

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that explosions were heard in Voronezh, Russia. The city is under Russian attack.

On 21 and 22 June, the Defence Forces also struck the ‘Dubna’ space communications centre near Moscow and a number of Russian military facilities,

Read more: Putin made historic mistake by starting a war against Ukraine, - Sybiha