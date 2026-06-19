Putin made historic mistake by starting a war against Ukraine, - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had made a historic mistake by starting a war that is only making Russia’s situation worse.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in a post by the Foreign Minister on X.

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"Putin did not simply miscalculate when he attacked Ukraine. He committed a historic mistake. With every month that passes whilst he refuses to acknowledge this and end this war, the situation for him and his regime will only get worse.

At any moment, Putin has a way out of this situation. He simply needs to order his occupying forces to cease fire and end the war," the post reads.

Ukraine is striking Russia with its own weapons

Sybiga emphasised that all long-range strikes against Russia are being carried out using Ukrainian weapons. Meanwhile, Russian propagandists have always convinced their people that Russia is at war with the entire "collective West", and not just against Ukraine.

"This was intended to conceal Putin’s humiliation and explain why this war is lasting longer than the First World War. A war against a country which, according to him, did not exist and should have collapsed many years ago.

See more: SOF struck oil depot and a fuel and lubricants depot in Rostov Region of Russian Federation with drones. PHOTO

But what is particularly telling now is that all – 100 per cent – of the long-range strikes on Moscow and other Russian regions are being carried out precisely… with Ukrainian-made weapons," explains Sibiga.

According to him, it will be difficult for Russian propaganda to exploit this in its narrative.

The attack on Moscow on 18 June

On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.

According to the General Staff, the Moscow oil refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.

Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.

Watch more: Refinery takes its hat off: Ukrainians joke on social media after strikes on Moscow. VIDEO+PHOTOS