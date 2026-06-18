SOF struck oil depot and a fuel and lubricants depot in Rostov Region of Russian Federation with drones. PHOTO

On the night of 18 June, Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces struck the ‘Rostovnefteprodukt’ oil depot and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces press centre, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the attack

According to the military, the operation was carried out in coordination with the ‘Chernaya Iskra’ insurgent movement operating within the Russian Federation. Several Special Operations Forces drones reached their targets. Fires and destruction were observed at the sites.

"These facilities form part of the system for the storage, transhipment and shipment of fuel and lubricants, petrol, diesel fuel and other petroleum products.

The Rostov Region is a key rear area for the Russian Federation’s troop concentrations in the south and east of Ukraine. The targets struck served a dual purpose: they supported the transport system of the Rostov Region and sustained the enemy’s military logistics," the Special Operations Forces added.

Read more: Ukraine is responding to Russia’s criminal attack on Lavra with strikes on Moscow region, - Zelenskyy

Consequences









The attack on Moscow on 18 June

On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.

According to the General Staff, the Moscow oil refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.

Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.

See more: "Oil rain" fell after strike on oil depot in Rybinsk, Russia. VIDEO+PHOTOS