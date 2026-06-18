Ukraine is responding to Russia’s criminal attack on Lavra with strikes on Moscow region, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian drone strike on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is a "crime against humanity" and an attack on one of the most important Christian shrines. Ukraine is responding with strikes on Russian military and fuel facilities.

He made these remarks during the opening of a meeting of the Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format, according to Censor.NET.

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Response to Russian attacks

According to him, strikes against Russia’s logistics and military infrastructure are continuing, and the pressure must increase, as the Kremlin shows no willingness to end the war.

"Strikes on such targets are, in fact, a crime against humanity. Of course, we are preparing our responses to such Russian attacks. And today, you can see one such response in the Moscow region this morning. So our long-range sanctions are very, very effectively targeting Russian oil facilities and refineries. And Russia is already facing a fuel shortage," he said.

Read more: Photos of Lavra in flames following Russian strike prompted Trump to support Ukraine at G7 summit, - Politico

Interception of enemy targets

He also added that Ukraine is currently intercepting about 90% of enemy drones, but Russian ballistic missiles remain a key problem.

According to the president, Ukraine needs a response to Russian ballistic missiles, as Putin "is currently relying on constant missile strikes": "By this winter, we should see concrete results from our work on anti-ballistic defense."

Read more: Ukraine will launch 600 drones and missiles at Russia, and then Russians will feel full force of this war, - Zelenskyy

The attack on Moscow on 18 June