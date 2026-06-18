Ukraine is responding to Russia’s criminal attack on Lavra with strikes on Moscow region, - Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian drone strike on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is a "crime against humanity" and an attack on one of the most important Christian shrines. Ukraine is responding with strikes on Russian military and fuel facilities.
He made these remarks during the opening of a meeting of the Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format, according to Censor.NET.
Response to Russian attacks
According to him, strikes against Russia’s logistics and military infrastructure are continuing, and the pressure must increase, as the Kremlin shows no willingness to end the war.
"Strikes on such targets are, in fact, a crime against humanity. Of course, we are preparing our responses to such Russian attacks. And today, you can see one such response in the Moscow region this morning. So our long-range sanctions are very, very effectively targeting Russian oil facilities and refineries. And Russia is already facing a fuel shortage," he said.
Interception of enemy targets
He also added that Ukraine is currently intercepting about 90% of enemy drones, but Russian ballistic missiles remain a key problem.
According to the president, Ukraine needs a response to Russian ballistic missiles, as Putin "is currently relying on constant missile strikes": "By this winter, we should see concrete results from our work on anti-ballistic defense."
The attack on Moscow on 18 June
- On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under attack, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.
- According to the General Staff, the Moscow oil refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.
- Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.
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