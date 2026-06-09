Ukraine will launch 600 drones and missiles at Russia, and then Russians will feel full force of this war, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will ramp up production of missiles and drones to a level that will enable it to respond to Russian attacks "in full".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference alongside the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries, according to Censor.NET.

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The scale of enemy attacks against Ukraine

The Head of State has released figures on the intensity of the daily attacks that Russian occupation forces are launching against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

"So, Russia is firing at us with around 650 drones and between 35 and 100 missiles a day," said Zelenskyy.

Read more: Europe cannot defend itself without Ukraine, which means that Ukraine must be in NATO, -Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s response: a commitment to full parity

Although Ukraine does not yet possess the same number of weapons as the aggressor country, the Defence Forces are already capable of delivering painful retaliatory strikes against military targets deep within Russian territory, Zelenskyy emphasised.

According to him, the Ukrainian army currently deploys around 300–350 long-range weapons every day against legitimate military targets on enemy territory.

"We are fighting back, and of course we don’t currently have the same number of assets, but we have 300–350 assets that we are deploying, and we will reach a level that will allow us to counter them fully. And, of course, Russia understands that if there are 600 drones and missiles, they will feel this war just as we do, but they will feel it at home", the president added.