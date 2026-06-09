Europe cannot defend itself without Ukraine, which means that Ukraine must be in NATO, -Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that, in order to protect Europe, Ukraine must become a member of NATO.

The head of state stated this during a press conference with the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries, according to Censor.NET.

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"Europe is at its strongest when Europeans act together, rather than in isolation. ... We remain in regular contact with the United States. We are preparing together for the EU and NATO summits, as well as the G7 summit. All of this has the potential to deliver tangible results."

"As one of our partners said today: 'Europe cannot defend itself without Ukraine.' And that means Ukraine must be in NATO," said the president.

Zelenskyy also outlined three key priorities.

"Firstly, to make diplomacy more proactive. We discussed how this could be achieved.

Watch more: Zelenskyy met with Stubb and Støre: Partners note that Ukraine’s positions on front line are significantly stronger. VIDEO

Secondly, to provide Ukraine with air defence systems and strengthen our cooperation in order to make Europe stronger. I am grateful to all the countries that are contributing to our PURL programme.

We also discussed our European decisions and our joint efforts to boost air defence capabilities, develop European anti-ballistic missile systems, and expand production in Europe.

"Thirdly, important meetings within the EU are approaching, and I am grateful to all our partners for their support of Ukraine. It is time to open all the clusters. Everything is ready and there is no reason to delay this," the President added.

He also thanked European partners for their willingness to maintain sanctions against Russia.