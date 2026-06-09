Zelenskyy met with Stubb and Støre: Partners note that Ukraine’s positions on front line are significantly stronger. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finland’s leader Alexander Stubb and Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

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"I reported on contacts at the leadership level within the E3 format – Ukraine and with the American side.



All our partners are now noting that Ukraine’s positions on the front line are significantly stronger, and therefore the approaches in diplomacy – which we are currently working to intensify – must be based precisely on this," the message reads.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia is attempting to compensate for its massive losses on the battlefield by striking cities and communities, as well as Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

Read more: Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre in Yerevan: they discussed Drone Deal and strengthening air defence

"That is why missiles for air defence are our constant priority. And we have discussed how to secure additional supplies for Ukraine right now, as well as work on developing European anti-ballistic capabilities.



I am grateful to Alex and Jonas, and to the people of Finland and Norway for their reliable help and support. We appreciate that our agreements are being implemented," he concluded.