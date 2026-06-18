Refinery takes its hat off: Ukrainians joke on social media after strikes on Moscow. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Censor.NET has compiled the wittiest jokes from Ukrainians about the Defence Forces’ equally spectacular strikes on the Russian capital.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel







Watch more: Russian man is driving and is outraged by the drone attacks: "Two kilometres to the Moscow Ring Road, for f#ck’s sake! Question: ’Why the f#ck is all this stuff flying over here?’". VIDEO

The attack on Moscow on 18 June

On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. The oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.

According to the General Staff, the Moscow Oil Refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.

Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.

Watch more: Ukrainian cruise missile flies past "Kotelniki" metro station in Moscow. VIDEO