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News Photo Striking Russia
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Refinery takes its hat off: Ukrainians joke on social media after strikes on Moscow. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Censor.NET has compiled the wittiest jokes from Ukrainians about the Defence Forces’ equally spectacular strikes on the Russian capital.

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Ukrainians’ reaction to the strikes on Moscow: there was no shortage of jokes
Ukrainians’ reaction to the strikes on Moscow: there was no shortage of jokes
Ukrainians’ reaction to the strikes on Moscow: there was no shortage of jokes

Watch more: Russian man is driving and is outraged by the drone attacks: "Two kilometres to the Moscow Ring Road, for f#ck’s sake! Question: ’Why the f#ck is all this stuff flying over here?’". VIDEO

The attack on Moscow on 18 June

  • On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. The oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.
  • According to the General Staff, the Moscow Oil Refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.
  • Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.

Watch more: Ukrainian cruise missile flies past "Kotelniki" metro station in Moscow. VIDEO

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Moscow (259) Oil refineries (359) Russia (13856) joke (4)
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