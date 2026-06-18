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Refinery takes its hat off: Ukrainians joke on social media after strikes on Moscow. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Censor.NET has compiled the wittiest jokes from Ukrainians about the Defence Forces’ equally spectacular strikes on the Russian capital.
The attack on Moscow on 18 June
- On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. The oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.
- According to the General Staff, the Moscow Oil Refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.
- Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.
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