Russian man is driving and is outraged by the drone attacks: "Two kilometres to the Moscow Ring Road, for f#ck’s sake! Question: ’Why the f#ck is all this stuff flying over here?’". VIDEO

A video has appeared online in which a Moscow motorist captured footage of yet another successful attack by long-range drones in the immediate vicinity of the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD).

According to Censor.NET, the driver, who was behind the wheel in the immediate vicinity of the strike zone, emotionally and using strong language criticised the authorities’ assurances of "reliable protection" for Moscow.

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"Two kilometres from the MKAD, for f#ck’s sake! Question: ‘Why the f#ck is all this stuff flying over here?’" says the Russian man.

Watch more: Russian man watches fire at Moscow refinery from his balcony and ponders prospects of its restoration: "It was hit again, f#ck. It’s f#cked". VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

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