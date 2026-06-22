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Russian city of Voronezh is under missile attack: semiconductor plant under attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Explosions have been heard in Voronezh, Russia. The city is believed to be under missile attack.

This is reported by ASTRA, as relayed by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

A column of black smoke is rising into the sky above the city.

Prior to this, Governor Gusev had warned of a missile threat in the region.

Social media reports suggest that the Voronezh Semiconductor Plant "Mikron" was targeted by a missile strike in Voronezh.

VZPP-Mikron is a company in the electronics and microelectronics industry that manufactures semiconductor devices and integrated circuits.

It later emerged that the "Voronezh Semiconductor Devices Sborka Plant" had been attacked in Voronezh.

It is located next to the "Mikron" plant.

Воронеж перебуває під ракетною атакою: що відомо?

Monitoring channels report that three Storm Shadow cruise missiles were shot down in the Voronezh region.

Local channels report that Lenin Avenue is currently impassable; traffic has been blocked. The targeted facility is located on Lenin Avenue.

Read more: Moscow was attacked by around 60 drones overnight: restrictions have been imposed at capital’s airports

Voronezh is under missile attack: what is known?
Voronezh is under missile attack: what is known?
Voronezh is under missile attack: what is known?
Voronezh is under missile attack: what is known?

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Russia (13877) Strikes on RF (859) Voronezh (10)
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