Defence Forces struck "Dubna" space communications centre near Moscow and number of Russian military facilities, - General Staff

On 21 June and during the night of 22 June, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

Space communications centre struck

In particular, the ‘Dubna’ space communications centre in the Moscow region was struck. Extensive smoke is visible at the site. The extent of the enemy’s losses is being assessed.

Read more: Moscow oil refinery has halted oil processing, - General Staff. PHOTO

Strikes on occupied territory

Ukrainian troops also struck a training ground for UAV operators near Debaltseve in the Luhansk region, as well as UAV command posts in the areas of Myrnohrad and Perebudova in the Donetsk region.

In addition, enemy command and observation posts were struck in the Ilok-Penkovka area of the Belgorod Oblast (the Russian Federation) and in the Pokrovsk area of the Donetsk Oblast.

A road bridge near Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is used to transport troops and supply the Russian occupying army, was also struck.

Results of previous strikes

Following further analysis of the data, it has been confirmed that on 21 June, infrastructure at the ‘Kavkaz’ port in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation and two road ferries were struck. These facilities are used to supply Russian occupying forces in the southern regions of Ukraine.

Read more: Oil depot is on fire in Krasnodar Region following UAV attack. VIDEO

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically undermine the Russian aggressor’s ability to wage war against Ukraine," the General Staff stated.