General Staff clarifies results of strikes on Vladimir SCC and Orenburg GPP

During data analysis, the results of a strike carried out on the night of 22 June by units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine against the Vladimir Space Communications Center (SCC) near Gus-Khrustalny in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast were confirmed.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Strike on the Space Communications Center

Thus, the main antenna of the complex (a 25-metre parabolic antenna) and the antenna on the roof of the Main Hardware and Software Complex were critically damaged.

The central part of the Main Hardware and Software Complex building was also significantly damaged. It houses, in particular, satellite modem and multiplexer halls, as well as the central switching node where fibre-optic communication lines from other space centres converge.

The Hardware and Technical Building No. 1 was also critically damaged. It houses transmitting and receiving complexes, the central switching unit for cable routes of the Center’s antenna posts, and equipment for cooling transmitters and the electronics of the complex’s main antenna.

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Strike on the gas processing plant

In addition, following the strike on the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant (GPP) on 24 June 2026, damage to four gas processing units was confirmed. The production process at the enterprise has been suspended.

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