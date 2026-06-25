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Explosions have been heard in Ufa, Russia: two oil refineries have been attacked (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS
Explosions have been heard in Ufa, Russia. A column of black smoke can be seen rising from one of the sites.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported online.
Details
An oil refinery is believed to have been hit, though this information requires confirmation. Residents are reporting two separate fires.
It is known that Bashneft-Ufa Oil Refinery, an oil refining company, is located in Ufa.
It should be noted that Ufa is over 1,700 km from the Ukrainian border.
Subsequently, ASTRA analyzed the video and reported that two oil refineries—"Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim" and "Bashneft-Ufa Oil Refinery"—were damaged as a result of the strikes.
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