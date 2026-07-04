St. Petersburg oil terminal, Baltic Fleet base and enemy helicopter hit, - General Staff

On the night of July 4, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "St. Petersburg" oil terminal in the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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As noted, a strike on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the terminal grounds.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

What is known about the site?

The "St. Petersburg" oil terminal is one of the largest terminals for the transshipment of petroleum products in the Baltic region. Its designed throughput capacity is 12.5 million metric tons of petroleum products per year, and its tank farm has a total capacity of approximately 441,000 cubic meters.

Involved in supplying the Russian Federation’s occupying army.

Strike on the "Kronstadt" base

The "Kronstadt" base in the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation was also struck.

A strike on a facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the port grounds.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

"Kronstadt" is one of the main bases of the Russian Federation's Baltic Fleet.

Watch more: USF confirmed attack on oil terminal in St Petersburg and base of Russian Baltic Fleet. VIDEO

Other lesions

An enemy helicopter was also hit in the waters of the Sea of Azov. The extent of the damage is being determined.

In addition, a railway bridge across the Siverskyi Donets River near Stanytsia Luhanska has been damaged. The enemy is using this structure to transport personnel, weapons, ammunition, and logistical supplies.

Two enemy command posts in the Shakhtarsk area of the Donetsk region, a UAV depot in Tytarivka, a repair unit in Starobilsk, and a fuel and lubricants depot in Luhansk were struck.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation's armed aggression," the General Staff emphasizes.

What happened before that?

It was previously reported that Russia reported strikes on an oil terminal and explosions in several regions.