USF confirmed attack on oil terminal in St Petersburg and base of Russian Baltic Fleet. VIDEO

On the night of 4 July, operators from the Unmanned Systems Force, in coordination with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and other components of the Defence Forces, struck the ‘Saint Petersburg’ oil terminal in the Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reportedby the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre of the Special Operations Forces.

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The "Saint Petersburg" terminal is one of the largest oil product transhipment complexes in the Baltic region and a key logistics hub for the export of the Russian Federation’s fuel resources. It is used for the reception, storage and transhipment of crude oil, light and heavy petroleum products, fuel oil, diesel fuel and other cargoes. Its throughput capacity is approximately 10 million tonnes per year.

Strike on the naval base

Operators of the 1st Separate Centre struck the ‘Kronstadt’ base – the main base of the Leningrad Naval Base of the Russian Navy’s Baltic Fleet. According to the Unmanned Systems Forces, the facility provides basing, repair and maintenance for warships, as well as control of the sea approaches to St Petersburg.

"Systematic #DeepStrike strikes against the enemy’s military and logistical infrastructure will continue as long as the Russian Federation persists with its armed aggression against Ukraine," the Unmanned Systems Forces emphasised.

Watch more: Oil infrastructure near St Petersburg and military facilities in Kronstadt have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO