Oil infrastructure near St Petersburg and military facilities in Kronstadt have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On the night of Friday, 4 July, the Defence Forces struck port-based oil infrastructure near St Petersburg in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Last night, our Ukrainian long-range sanctions against Russia for this war were carried out near St Petersburg. The Ukrainian Defence Forces struck at the port oil infrastructure that is generating funds for the Russian war; there were also strikes on Kronstadt - an important military target. The distance from Ukraine’s state border is over 850 kilometres.



"Thank you to everyone who ensures Ukraine’s precision and carries out our long-range sanctions plan. Glory to Ukraine!" emphasised the head of state.

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What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russia had announced strikes on an oil terminal and explosions in several regions.

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