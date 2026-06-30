"Dubna" space communications centre in Moscow Region has been struck again, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On 30 June 2026, the Defence Forces struck the ‘Dubna’ space communications centre in the Moscow Region of the Russian Federation once again.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Another strike

"Today, our long-range sanctions against Russia in response to this war have once again hit the ‘Dubna’ space communications centre in the Moscow region. This is a specialised satellite communications facility used, in particular, for reconnaissance and to coordinate the activities of Russia’s occupying forces in Ukraine," the head of state clarified.

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He pointed out that this facility is more than 500 kilometres from our national border.

"Recently, our Ukrainian Defence Forces have already targeted four such Russian centres – not only in the Moscow region, but also in the Vladimir region. We are implementing our plan for long-range sanctions step by step and making it as difficult as possible for the aggressor state to conduct its invasion operations against Ukraine and occupy our territories. Appropriate actions are also being prepared against other similar enemy facilities. Thank you to our soldiers for their precision! Glory to Ukraine!", Zelenskyy concluded.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Defence Forces had struck the "Dubna" space communications centre near Moscow and a number of Russian military facilities.

Subsequently, the General Staff clarified that a MARK-IV antenna and a production and administrative building had been hit.

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