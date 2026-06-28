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News Drone attack on Russian regions UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
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Sloviansk Oil Refinery is on fire following drone attack on Krasnodar Krai region of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday 28 June, drones attacked the Krasnodar Krai in the Russian Federation. 

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What are the consequences?

"A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban; a power line and a gas pipeline were also damaged," said Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar Krai.

Watch more: Russian man has shown kilometre-long queues at petrol stations in Moscow due to petrol shortage. VIDEO

According to ASTRA, the Slavyansk oil refinery is on fire following an attack in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban.

No further information on the consequences of the attack is available at this time.

Strike on Kuban
Strike on Kuban
Strike on Kuban

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drone (2768) Oil refineries (381) Strikes on RF (874) Krasnodar Krai (75)
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