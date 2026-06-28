Sloviansk Oil Refinery is on fire following drone attack on Krasnodar Krai region of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday 28 June, drones attacked the Krasnodar Krai in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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What are the consequences?

"A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban; a power line and a gas pipeline were also damaged," said Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar Krai.

Watch more: Russian man has shown kilometre-long queues at petrol stations in Moscow due to petrol shortage. VIDEO

According to ASTRA, the Slavyansk oil refinery is on fire following an attack in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban.

No further information on the consequences of the attack is available at this time.





