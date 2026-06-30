Drones attacked several regions of Russia: explosions were heard in Tula, Ryazan and Moscow region. VIDEO

On the night of 30 June, several regions in Russia came under attack from drones. Residents of Tula, Ryazan, Novorossiysk and settlements in the Moscow Region reported explosions.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by local Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Air defence forces were deployed in a number of regions.

In the Moscow region, authorities claimed to have shot down more than 30 drones

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that Russian air defence forces had allegedly shot down at least 33 drones that attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region throughout the evening and night.

Local authorities have not yet reported any damage or casualties.

Details regarding the consequences of the drone attacks in Russian regions are still being clarified.

A fire has been reported near a railway station in Crimea

According to Exilenova+, NASA’s FIRMS fire monitoring system detected a fire at a traction substation near the ‘Poshtova’ railway station in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

It is also reported that a drone attack took place overnight in the vicinity of the seaport of Novorossiysk. Local residents reported explosions and the activation of air defence systems.

At the time of publication, there was no official information from the Russian authorities regarding the consequences of the attacks, nor any confirmation of these reports.

Read more: Slavyansk oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation continues to burn following attack by Defence Forces. VIDEO+PHOTOS